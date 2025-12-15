Hugo Broos has gone public to offer an apology concerning his recent comments about Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his agent

The Bafana Bafana head coach found himself in big trouble after voicing his anger towards the former Orlando Pirates defender

The veteran tactician cleared the air about what he was trying to do while also claiming he's neither a racist nor a sexist

South Africa men's national team coach has issued an apology to former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi over the remarks he made about him and his agent during his last interview.

The Belgian tactician was faced with criticism after his comments on Mbokazi's lateness in resuming the Bafana Bafana camp ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. He also commented on the player's agent, who is a female, after the young defender completed his move to Major League Soccer.

Mbokazi played his last match for the Premier Soccer League giants a few days ago and led them to victory over Marumo Gallants in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup.

The allegations levelled against the former Cameroon national team coach have been the trending topic among Mzansi football fans, with preparations for the AFCON being overshadowed by it.

Bafana Bafana will face the CHAN team of the Ghanaian national team as they prepare ahead of their AFCON opening match against Angola on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Broos apologises to Mbokazi

Broos said he wanted to address his previous remarks before taking questions, explaining that he had worked with and coached people of colour throughout his career in countries such as Algeria, Cameroon, and South Africa. He insisted that while opinions on his coaching ability may differ, no one could credibly label him a racist.

He explained that Mbokazi’s talent was evident from the moment he broke into the Orlando Pirates team, earning him a call-up to Bafana Bafana and regular selection, but stressed that, as a 20-year-old player, he required proper guidance to avoid poor decisions. Broos cited the red card against Zimbabwe as a lapse in judgment that raised concerns about inadequate guidance, which he felt was compounded by the player being protected.

The Bafana Bafana coach added that he was extremely angry when Mbokazi arrived late to camp ahead of AFCON, particularly after receiving what he described as dubious explanations that were intended to justify the player’s unprofessional behaviour. He said he feared the situation could derail Mbokazi’s career, arguing that it would be a waste of talent if the defender failed to fulfil his potential due to a lack of proper support and direction.

Broos acknowledged that his choice of words had been inappropriate and apologised for that, but strongly maintained that he never intended to make a racist or sexist comment, reiterating that he is neither racist nor sexist.

Broos shares Bafana's AFCON target

Briefly News also reported that Broos has shared Bafana Bafana's target at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this December.

The former Cameroon national team coach set the record straight after his team was put under pressure to win the tournament this year.

Source: Briefly News