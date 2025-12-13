Hugo Broos has shared Bafana Bafana's target at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament which would be held in Morocco

The Belgian mentor led the South Africa men's national team to third place finish at the last competition in Ivory Coast in 2024

The comments from the Bafana Bafana head coach gathered different opinions from football fans on social media

South Africa men's national team head coach Hugo Broos has tabled Bafana Bafana's target at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations competition, which will be hosted by Morocco.

There have been talks about South Africa being among the favourites to win the competition in Morocco, with 1998 World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit naming them the underdog. They are also heading into the competition as one of the most informed national teams in the world.

Bafana Bafana is in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt and two other top teams. They are expected to better their third-place finish from the last edition in Ivory Coast.

Broos Unveils Bafana's AFCON Target

Broos, speaking ahead of the tournament, said that pressure is often self-inflicted and stressed that he does not intend to burden his players by repeatedly reminding them of expectations. He acknowledged that South Africans are eager for the team to perform better and win the AFCON trophy for the first time since 1996, noting that he constantly hears fans urging him to bring home the cup. However, the Belgian tactician believes that repeatedly telling players they must reach the semi-finals or win the tournament would only add unnecessary pressure, as the players are already fully aware of the expectations and are equally motivated to succeed.

The Bafana Bafana coach explained that his role is to prepare the squad for what lies ahead, while emphasizing that South Africa’s status has changed significantly over the past two years. Whereas they were once considered just one of the teams, he now regards them as one of the strongest sides at AFCON.

Broos added that opponents will approach South Africa with far more caution than before, unlike in previous tournaments when teams underestimated them. He warned that his players must be prepared for the increased respect and tougher challenges that will come with their improved standing.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Broos' comments about Bafana Bafana's target at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

CULER.raps Lerabunya said:

"Really don’t have that much of believe on our boys😴."

Ntuthuko N Mtakajaja wrote:

"Let be realistic Bafana have 0% chance of winning the AFCON, if we get Semis again that success."

ScienceLAB NyoxSE shared:

"Imagine putting your trust on players who do not have the mentality to win away in DRC, and struggle to beat Marumo Gallants, just be honest."

Blazini KastroSol reacted:

"Bafana aiming to win Afcon just shows much transformation this Broos has done to the team."

Tom D. Harry commented:

"Someone will find something wrong with this statement."

Alisson_degreat added:

"You talk too much, show us results only."

Source: Briefly News