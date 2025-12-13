Brandon Petersen has voiced out his concerns about his struggle in breaking into Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper was named in the 54-man provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, but missed out on final cut

The Glamour Boys captain's reflection on missing out of Bafana Bafana squad garnered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen has shared the struggles he has been facing in trying to break into the Bafana Bafana squad under coach Hugo Broos.

The South African goalkeeper has been one of the best shot-stoppers since he reclaimed the starting spot under Nasreddine Nabi last season. He was in goal when Kaizer Chiefs won the Nedbank Cup last season under the Tunisian gaffer and has retained his number one spot under the two new managers who replaced the former AS FAR Rabat coach.

This season, the 31-year-old shot-stopper has had a standout performance between the sticks for the Glamour Boys, keeping 11 clean sheets in his 18 matches across all tournaments.

He was included in the 54-man preliminary squad announced by Hugo Broos for the Africa Cup of Nations, but failed to make the final cut, with Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine, and Siwelele FC's Ricardo Goss being the shot-stoppers on the team.

Petersen on struggling to make the Bafana squad

Despite his ambition to play for the national team, Petersen emphasised that his main priority is performing well for Kaizer Chiefs, the club that pays his salary.

He explained that while he wants to represent his country, the only thing he can control is his performances at club level, and it is up to the national coach, Hugo Broos, to decide who gets selected.

Petersen acknowledged that he cannot complain about selection decisions but noted that, as a footballer, his goal is always to be part of the national squad. Ultimately, his focus remains on excelling at club level and being the best player he can be.

Vuyani Monelo

No struggles as such other than coach Hugo Broos is spoiled for choice in his disposal & Brandon Peterson must believe that patience is a virtue that his time will come. Who knows untimely injuries & suspensions will get a chance 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️🤷🏽

Malerothe Van Vuurn

He don't know how to build from at the back his not good in his feet watch today pirates play pressing game watch how these guy is going to fumble u will see him kicking balls upfront and outside giving position away

Momelezie Mbovane

He's not at level of bafana this one

Arlie Marr

Why does this guy feel so entitled for a national team selection? Does he know that even if he's called up he will be 3rd choice?? Or does she feel entitled to be in the starting 11 also?

CordialCo1

They're MIA when its time to qualify but suddenly demand seats when its time to benefit

Dear Black Child

As long coach Hugo is there, you have to make peace that you're never playing for Bafana brother

Source: Briefly News