Orlando Pirates’ wingback Deon Hotto has shared his plans for the prize money he earned from the Carling Black Label Cup.

The experienced Pirates forward claimed the Champion of the Match award, securing R100,000 after setting up the opening goal in a 2-0 victory over the All-Stars. This win marked the team’s second trophy in a week and their third overall for the season.

The Namibian international, well-known for his passion for livestock farming in his homeland, disclosed that he plans to channel his winnings into expanding his farm.

“Honestly, I’m planning to buy 14 sheep, 12 goats, and 24 chickens,” he shared during an interview on SuperSport TV.

Additionally, Orlando Pirates made history by becoming the first Carling Knockout Cup winners to also secure the Black Label Cup, extending their impressive streak of domestic trophies.

Source: Briefly News