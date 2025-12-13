Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi gas lashed out refeering during Carling All Stars' clash with Orlando Pirates

The Lamontville Golder Arrows coach was in charge of the All Stars team, and lamented about his team being denied three penaltues

The South African mentor also shared the only reason why he would apologise for his statement regaring penalties his team were denied

Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has complained about the Carling All Stars being denied three clear penalties during their clash against Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup final on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Mngqithi’s squad made history as the first All-Stars team to be unable to retain their Black Label title, suffering a 2-0 defeat to the Sea Robbers at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Second-half substitutes Sifiso Luthuli and Boitumelo Radiopane found the back of the net to secure the Buccaneers’ third trophy of the season under their newly appointed manager Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The Moroccan tactician won his first trophy when the Soweto giants defeated Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final at the beginning, and the second title was the Carling Knockout Cup victory over Marumo Gallants.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Mfundo Vilakazi was the first to be brought down in the box, but his complaint for a penalty led to him being booked by the referee for simulation. Naledi Hlongwane was also tackled in the box by Olisa Ndah, but the centre referee waved play on.

Mngqithi Complains About Refereeing vs Pirates

Mngqithi expressed his frustration at being denied three penalties, which he believes were due to the threat his team posed to Orlando Pirates. He said in a post-match interview on SuperSport TV that it was unfortunate because, in his opinion, they could have won the game on any other given day.

He added that his team had three clear penalty appeals and praised their passing, field positioning, and vertical movements, which he felt created the penalty opportunities. He insisted that, from his perspective, the decisions were penalties and said he would be willing to apologise only if proven wrong.

Source: Briefly News