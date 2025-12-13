Abdeslam Ouaddou has opened up on the areas Mbekezeli Mbokazi must improve on when he moves to the Major League Soccer in January

The Orlando Pirates defender has completed a winter move to Chicago Fire as he left the Premier Soccer League after two successful seasons

The details shared by Ouaddou on the South African defender gathered mixed reactions from Orlando Pirates supporters on social media

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has highlighted the main aspects Mbekezeli Mbokazi needs to work on ahead of his transfer to Chicago Fire next year.

The Bafana Bafana defender had always been tipped to leave the Premier Soccer League for Europe, but eventually left the South African league for a move to Major League Soccer. He joined Chicago Fire for a record fee, which is believed to be worth $3 million (approximately R53 million).

In his last game as an Orlando Pirates player, Mbokazi captained the Sea Robbers to victory in the Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants.

The South African international was named in Hugo Broos' 25-man Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and would link up with his new team in January.

Ouaddou points out where Mbokazi must improve

Ouaddou, who worked with Mbokazi for six months, believes the defender has a good future but needs to improve his leadership and communication, particularly in the back four, where he should take the lead when the line is pushed.

He emphasised that communication is crucial for a captain, especially when playing as one of two defenders, and expects Mbokazi to develop in this area.

During his time with Pirates, Mbokazi played 39 matches, scored two goals, and provided two assists.

Ouaddou shares what he told Mbokazi

Briefly News also reported that Ouaddou shared what he told Mbokazi ahead of Orlando Pirates' clash with Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup final.

The Moroccan tactician gave solid advice to the South African centre back as he was playing his last match for Orlando Pirates before leaving for the Major League Soccer.

