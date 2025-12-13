Orlando Pirates manager Abdeslam Ouaddou praised his key performers following his team’s 2-0 triumph over the Carling All-Stars on Saturday.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The victory was secured thanks to substitute Sifiso Luthuli and Boitumelo Radiopane, who both found the back of the net at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Ouaddou hails Pirates stars

Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the match that since the beginning of the season, the impact Orlando Pirates players have been doing a lot for the club, reflecting the philosophy we wanted to implement this season.

The former Marumo Gallants head coach added that the team doesn’t have any substitutes, only impact players, and once again, the players who came on in the match changed its overall dynamic.

He praised the fantastic goals and noted that, although it was not easy against All-Stars in the first half and building from the back was difficult, the team remained patient. Now that the team has developed its football, it has found space and the ability to move quickly into the box to score, which is fantastic for the players, and he congratulated them for their performance.

Source: Briefly News