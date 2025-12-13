Experienced South African coach Pitso Mosimane has singled out the player he considers the standout talent in the PSL right now.

Although Mosimane has been observing the league from afar while focusing on developing future football stars at his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools, he remains deeply familiar with the local game.

With six years at SuperSport United and eight at Mamelodi Sundowns under his belt, the former Bafana Bafana mentor has seen countless players showcase their skills in South Africa’s top tier.

Yet, one emerging talent has truly impressed him, and he believes this player is clearly above all others in the league.

While speaking to Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide, the five-time PSL-winning coach was asked which player he currently considers the best in the PSL, and he chose Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng.

He described Mofokeng as a “top player” and “very intelligent,” praising the 21-year-old for bringing star quality to the league. Since making his breakthrough in the 2023-24 season, Mofokeng has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, establishing himself as a match-winner for Pirates.

Source: Briefly News