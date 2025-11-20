Pitso Mosimane is said to have landed a new role at Nasreddine Nabi's former club, with the South African tactician still without a coaching job

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach travelled to East Africa for a visit and spent time with one of the top football clubs in the region

The East African club were glad the former Bafana Bafana head coach accepted their invitation and the role he was offered

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has landed a new job at Nasreddine Nabi's old club after initially declaring interest in coaching a national team.

The South African tactician has been linked to several coaching jobs since leaving Esteghlal, with a return to the Premier Soccer League also being on the cards, especially after Nabi was dismissed by Kaizer Chiefs earlier this season.

With an impressive haul of 20 top trophies earned both locally and internationally, the South African tactician remains rated as one of the top coaches in Africa.

Mosimane to work with Yanga SC

Mosimane is poised to take up a role with Tanzanian Premier League side Young Africans SC (Yanga SC). During his recent visit to Tanzania, the former Al-Ahli mentor spent time with Nabi’s old club when they unveiled their new youth development project, the Yanga Soccer School.

Yanga president Hersi Said explained that the club had engaged Mosimane, who agreed to train their youth coaches to integrate his football philosophy to enhance their own. He expressed gratitude to Mosimane for accepting the invitation to be part of the club’s historic event.

Hersi added that the youth project would be ongoing, targeting age groups under 11, under 13, and under 15, and would not be limited to the Dar es Salaam region, but would be extended to other parts of Tanzania. He concluded by noting that the initiative would significantly help in nurturing young talent for the club’s youth structures.

Mosimane expressed his commitment to beginning his new role in developing academy coaches, hopeful that the initiative will yield positive results. During the launch, he thanked the Yanga SC president, noting that they had shared a close friendship for many years.

He recalled his previous visit to Tanzania for the Mwananchi Day celebration, describing it as a remarkable and highly successful event that showcased the deep passion Yanga supporters have for their club.

The 61-year-old also opened up that the energy of the fans on that day had inspired him to suggest the creation of a football academy, and he was pleased to witness its official launch. He also extended special congratulations to his long-time friend, Yanga SC CEO Andre Mtine, praising his vast experience in African football and the impressive work he previously accomplished with TP Mazembe.

Pitso concluded by acknowledging Mtine’s continued contributions to the development of Yanga’s players.

