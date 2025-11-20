Jose Riveiro has come out to comment on his next coaching job, after being linked with a return to the Premier Soccer League

Mamelodi Sundowns are one of the teams in the Betway Premiership being linked with the Spanish tactician

The former Al Ahly mentor's submission sparked different reactions from South African football fans on social media

Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has expressed a preference for pursuing his next coaching role in Europe but remains open to opportunities in Africa, the Middle East, or the United States, even if it requires being away from home once more.

Jose Riveiro present looks on during the Egyptian Premier League match between Al Ahly and Pyramids FC at Al Salam International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Ayman Aref

Source: Getty Images

The Spaniard concluded his three-year tenure with the Buccaneers at the end of the last season before taking on a new challenge with Egypt’s Al Ahly.

The former Al Ahly boss has been tipped and linked to Mamelodi Sundowns, and he is seen by some as a perfect replacement for Miguel Cardoso at Chloorkop.

Riveiro speaks about his next coaching job

Riveiro strongly dismissed the idea that being distant from home would influence his next career decision, stressing that he is prepared to take on a coaching job anywhere in the world.

In his interview with Robert Marawa on MSW, Riveiro explained that while he hopes his next opportunity might be in Europe, he remains fully open to coaching in Africa, the Middle East, or the United States.

He addressed the speculation, suggesting he missed his home country, clarifying that despite being away from it for 11 years since 2014, such claims were far from the truth. Riveiro acknowledged that he is human and naturally affected by being away from family, but emphasised that choosing a career in football coaching requires accepting certain sacrifices.

He reiterated that geographical distance would not dictate his next move, as his decision would depend on several important factors, such as career growth, opportunity, and family considerations. Riveiro concluded by stating that he intends to continue coaching, noting that at 48 years old, he still feels capable of making a meaningful contribution to the sport.

Jose Riveiro speaks to members of the press during the Training/Press Conference ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Al Ahly FC and FC Porto. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Here is what Mzansi football fans are saying about Riveiro's comments on his next coaching job.

Aphelele Mbongwa Nombuso said:

"I am a Kaizer Chiefs fan, but I want him at the Bafana Bafana job when Hugo (Pitbull) Broos retires."

MshenguNkulo wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Europe by winning mtn8 ....sometimes we have to be serious when we speculate news."

Khehla Dlamini shared:

"Chloorkop is calling your name."

Dear_Black02 commented:

"Sundowns here is your man when Cardoso fumbles another trophy soon in the CAF."

QRoger_03 reacted:

"This guy FAILED to Win a League in 3 Full Seasons in PSL, yet the likes of Rhulani, Pitso, Gavin Hunt never received something attention, SOWETO UNITED."

L I S A N D R O JoeweeCarter90 added:

"He should just take any offer that comes his way, even if it's in the PSL."

