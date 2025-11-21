Miguel Cardoso has shared Mamelodi Sundowns' plan against Saint Eloi Lupopo's antics in their CAF Champions League clash

The Portuguese tactician is aware of the mind games of the Democratic Republic of Congo giants, like they did against Orlando Pirates

The Pretoria giants coach's comments on Lupopo gathered different opinions from fans on social media

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso has spoken ahead of their opening game in the CAF Champions League group stage on Saturday, November 22, 2025, highlighting the challenges they expect to face against Saint Eloi Lupopo.

The Brazilians will host the Linafoot side, who famously eliminated Orlando Pirates in a dramatic second-round preliminary tie, with Dieumerci Amale Mukoko drawing attention for his unsporting conduct during the return leg at Orlando Stadium.

The Democratic Republic of Congo giants had secured a 3-0 victory in the first leg at home and went on to win the overall tie on penalties at Orlando Stadium, despite the Soweto side levelling the aggregate by winning 3-0 in the return fixture.

Cardoso on Sundowns' plan for Lupopo's antics

Cardoso emphasised that his players’ emotional intelligence would be key to handling any situation against the formidable St-Eloi Lupopo. He explained that they make a concerted effort to ensure players leave any inappropriate emotions in the locker room before stepping onto the pitch.

“Whatever happens during the match, we need to manage it properly and keep the players’ emotions under control,” he said, recalling an incident last year at home against Esperance, when a clash between players required him to intervene firmly.

The Portuguese tactician added that he consistently encourages his players to focus on their behaviour and avoid negative emotions. He is confident that in the group stages, nothing unusual will occur, and the match will be approached purely as a football contest—exactly how he expects his players to think.

Here is what fans are saying about Cardoso's comments on handling Lupopo's antics in their CAF Champions League clash.

JustTrish_23 said:

"Does he know that 1st prelims games, they scored 1 goal at home and protected a 1 -0 lead away, that's how they made the 2nd leg."

King David Success_Dj wrote:

"These sorts of games make me miss Lord Mvala, he'd handle these lads ha monate."

Lord Von Lawsondegreat shared:

"Sack him, we need a coach who can deliver us, not a motivational speaker."

Aboz commented:

"Lupopo will be without their coach and Mukoko, they have no 3 goals to protect ...the only thing they come for is a result of no more than 2 conceded by them."

Arri reacted:

"Thank you for your honest coach Cardoso."

Noluthando Kaboyellow Sandawana Nqoko added:

"My favourite coach is Cardoso. All the best, coach, on what you came here for, which is the Champions League."

