CAF has dismissed Orlando Pirates’ complaint and confirmed the eligibility of Saint-Eloi Lupopo players

The South African club has been fined for failing to provide proper accreditation and for chemical use in the opposing team’s locker room

Coach Guy Bukasa remains suspended for six matches due to a previous U20 AFCON ruling

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ruled in favour of DR Congo side Saint-Eloi Lupopo, dismissing a complaint lodged by South Africa’s Orlando Pirates following their CAF Champions League exit.

Orlando Pirates lodged an official complaint against Lupopo. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Twitter

The Soweto giants had challenged the eligibility of two Lupopo players, Henoc Molia and Kashala Wanet, and coach Guy Bukasa. With the ruling now final, Lupopo can focus entirely on their upcoming clash with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates and Saint-Eloi Lupopo faced off in the second preliminary round of the competition. The Buccaneers suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg but mounted a spirited comeback at Orlando Stadium, forcing a draw. Despite their efforts, Pirates were ultimately eliminated in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Orlando Pirates’ complaint rejected

After their elimination, Pirates raised technical objections, claiming coach Bukasa should not have been on the touchline due to a suspension incurred while leading the DR Congo U20 team during the AFCON earlier this year.

They also alleged that Lupopo registered Molia outside the transfer window and questioned Wanet’s eligibility, citing dual passports.

CAF confirmed that both Molia and Wanet were properly registered and eligible to play, and that Bukasa’s presence on the bench could not be used as grounds for penalising the DR Congo club. However, the Disciplinary Committee upheld Bukasa’s six-match suspension related to the U20 case and imposed a fine.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou looks on during training. Image:@abdes.4

Source: Instagram

South African outfit fined

Orlando Pirates were also fined R430,000 for failing to provide proper accreditation and for spraying chemicals in Lupopo’s locker room. Saint-Eloi Lupopo described the decision as a “decisive administrative victory” and said it reinforced their position in the competition, pledging to continue defending their interests with determination.

The DR Congo side will now turn their attention to their opening CAF Champions League group match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 22 November 2025, at Loftus.

Just ahead of their clash, Masandawana captain Themba Zwane cautioned that Lupopo could pose a tricky challenge. After observing their match against Orlando Pirates, he noted that the DR Congo side combined physicality with tactical cunning.

“They put in a lot of effort on the field, and the game against Pirates showed they can be aggressive, but they also work hard for their results,” Zwane said.

“We’ll study them closely to identify opportunities when we face them. It promises to be an exciting encounter.”

Ouaddou explains Mbatha's, Makgopa's absence

Briefly News earlier reported that Abdeslam Ouaddou explained why Thalente Mbatha and Makgopa didn't make his matchday squad for the game against Lupopo in the CAF Champions League.

The Moroccan coach started the match without a recognised striker, and the tactics paid off as the Bucs pulled a comeback, but lost the round on penalty shootouts.

Source: Briefly News