Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has opened up on the two key omissions from the Buccaneers squad that face Saint Eloi Lupopo in the second leg CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie.

Before the second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round, where Orlando Pirates faced the tough task of overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit against St Eloi Lupopo, two key players — Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa — were notable absentees from the matchday squad.

Ouaddou explained that the decision to use a false nine was based on the opponent’s playing style and tactical setup. He said they anticipated that the opposing team would sit deep and defend in a low block, so they needed a player who could hold up the ball in tight spaces while also dragging defenders out of position.

He clarified that leaving Makgopa out was purely a tactical choice and also part of the squad’s rotation strategy, given their busy schedule across multiple competitions.

Source: Briefly News