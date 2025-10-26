Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has shared the source of inspiration fueling his team ahead of their crucial clash with AS Simba.

The two sides are set to meet in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup’s second preliminary round on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the FNB Stadium. The Amakhosi will be pushing to secure a place in the group stages, marking their first appearance in CAF interclub competitions since the 2020/21 season, when they made a remarkable run to the Champions League final.

Kaze expressed hope that his team can replicate their strong showing from the first preliminary round’s second leg, where they overturned a 1-0 aggregate deficit to beat Kabuscorp of Angola on penalties.

Reflecting on that match, the Chiefs coach said his side dominated proceedings and created enough chances to secure victory in regulation time. He described it as one of their best performances of the season despite not converting their opportunities.

“I believe that game was one of our best, even though we only managed to score once,” Kaze said. “We had about five or six clear chances to score. The intensity, accuracy, technical combinations, and the team’s balance both offensively and defensively were all very good.”

He added that if the team can reproduce the same level of performance, he is confident they will achieve a positive result in the second leg of the current preliminary round.

