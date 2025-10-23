Kaizer Chiefs have decided to change their captain mid-season as the new coaches removed Inacio Miguel from the leadership position

The Glamour Boys' new manager has decided to name a South African player as the club's new captain for the rest of the season

The decision by the coach sparked several reactions on social media, with some of the fans not happy about it

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has made a major change in the club's leadership department by removing Inacio Miguel as the captain and replacing him with South African goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

At the start of the season, Nasreddine Nabi named Miguel the club's official captain following the departure of Yusuf Maart in the summer. The Angolan defender shared the role with Zitha Kwinika.

Nabi's decision to leave Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season has brought about change within the squad, with new coaches now in charge.

Kaze confirms Chiefs' new captain

Kaze confirmed that Petersen will take up the role of Kaizer Chiefs' new captain this season. The South African goalkeeper captained Amakhosi during their goalless draw against Siwelele FC in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

“We, as technical staff, decided to make Petersen the captain going forward,” Kaze confirmed after the match.

Petersen’s stellar performances have seen him register seven clean sheets in 11 games across all competitions while conceding only six goals so far this season.

He was instrumental in Kaizer Chiefs' triumph in the Nedbank Cup last season, and he displaced Bruce Bvuma and Fiacre Ntwari to become the club's number one goalkeeper.

Kaze's decision to name Petersen as the club's new captain sparked several reactions from fans on social media, with some disagreeing with the move.

Williams🤫 said:

"Why didn't just let the players choose their own captain and this can be done every season like the way Pep Guardiola does it with Man City🤷🏻🤷🏻🤷🏻🤷🏻 Now changing a captain since August, that makes it 3 months since that cow Mthethwa was choosed 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Call a meeting at training, let the players to choose their captain at the beginning of each season and obviously they will choose the same person each time if they are satisfied with his leadership."

Sitsaba Mda wrote:

"Perfect,Brandon is vocal and is leading by example. The saves he makes week in and week out,coupled with his leadership at the back are some of the reasons Chiefs are keeping clean sheets. Naysayers will always be negative but honestly Miguel is too erratic to be captain for me."

TshisevheZA shared:

"Changing captains mid-season is the easiest way to lose dressing room and cause division among players. No wonder they haven't won a game since August! There's no leadership in this team."

MrFord_10037 mentioned:

"So Chiefs went into the season with coaches who weren't on the same page? Now this team is stuck with players who joined the team because they wanted to play for Nabi. What a funny show this has become."

Bennetfor reacted:

"Chaos continues at chiefs. Clear why we struggling in the league, these assistants have abandoned the Nabi playing philosophy. Very unnecessary and costing us lots of points."

Goddard Ngobeni added:

"The error prone Petersen Capt. I still don't trust this goalkeeper. What did he do to deserve been captain. When I think about Petersen, his errors are still in my mind. I think he is average and not in Khune's level."

