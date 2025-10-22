South African veteran actress Tina Jaxa landed herself a lead role in the new historical drama series Mpondoland

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on social media that Jaxa and actor Themkile Komani are the main cast members

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tina's new acting gig

SA reacts to Tina Jaxa bagging a lead role in a new show. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Halala! The award-winning South African actress Tina Jaxa is coming to your screens once again this year. Talks of an upcoming historic series centred around the Amampondo people have started, and it is set to take centre stage this coming Dezemba.

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, the popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently announced and confirmed that Jaxa will be leading the new series Mpondoland alongside the talented actor Themkile Komani, which will premiere in December 2025.

This isn't the first time the veteran actress has led a series, as she was one of the main cast members in the Netflix series Disaster Holiday.

"NEW SHOW: Mpondoland. Tina Jaxa and Themkile Komani lead MultiChoice's first-ever isiMpondo drama series. The show is set in KwaKhonjwayo – a lush mariju@na-cultivating village where a reluctant heir is forced to take over as the ‘Green thumb’ of the village, but does not want to. However, despite his doubts due to his future plans to eventually leave the village for the city to pursue his artistic interests, he accepts this powerful role. Premieres Sunday 07 December at 20:00," the post reads.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Jaxa's new lead role

Shortly after it was announced that a new show is coming and that Tina will be the lead actress on it, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@DjukaMatauri said:

"Tina is going to be speaking that HG Xhosa."

@UnathiMem wrote:

"As someone who grew up in the Mpondoland part of the Eastern Cape, I am thrilled to read this. I haven't watched TV in years but I will surely watch."

@McFumbata commented:

"I hope they will actually speak isiMpondo, baxele isiMpondo and not isiXhosa, which would push this misconception that amaMpondo are just a sub-group of yamaXhosa."

@Matlala43395489 mentioned:

"One thing about the actress in F1 she has never played a role where she is not a villain/bed person and she plays those roles to perfection."

@lia35i responded:

"Nooo man etv had a similar show a few years back.. about some inheritance of a farm that made cann*bis."

SA reacts to Zoleka's mansion

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans of Inimba are concerned about their fan-favourite character, Zoleka. The character, who is married to Hlathi, is in community of property, and she might lose half of her estate to her estranged husband after filing for divorce.

According to the storyline, Zoleka's estate is worth over R100 million, which means Hlathi might walk away a millionaire. "Zoleka’s estate is worth R200 million? Hlathi is about to become wealthy moes if Zoleka doesn’t successfully hide her assets," he wrote.

Source: Briefly News