Actress Tina Jaxa Bags Lead Role in Upcoming Historic Drama Series ‘Mpondoland’
- South African veteran actress Tina Jaxa landed herself a lead role in the new historical drama series Mpondoland
- Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on social media that Jaxa and actor Themkile Komani are the main cast members
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tina's new acting gig
Halala! The award-winning South African actress Tina Jaxa is coming to your screens once again this year. Talks of an upcoming historic series centred around the Amampondo people have started, and it is set to take centre stage this coming Dezemba.
On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, the popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently announced and confirmed that Jaxa will be leading the new series Mpondoland alongside the talented actor Themkile Komani, which will premiere in December 2025.
This isn't the first time the veteran actress has led a series, as she was one of the main cast members in the Netflix series Disaster Holiday.
"NEW SHOW: Mpondoland. Tina Jaxa and Themkile Komani lead MultiChoice's first-ever isiMpondo drama series. The show is set in KwaKhonjwayo – a lush mariju@na-cultivating village where a reluctant heir is forced to take over as the ‘Green thumb’ of the village, but does not want to. However, despite his doubts due to his future plans to eventually leave the village for the city to pursue his artistic interests, he accepts this powerful role. Premieres Sunday 07 December at 20:00," the post reads.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
See the post below:
Netizens react to Jaxa's new lead role
Shortly after it was announced that a new show is coming and that Tina will be the lead actress on it, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@DjukaMatauri said:
"Tina is going to be speaking that HG Xhosa."
@UnathiMem wrote:
"As someone who grew up in the Mpondoland part of the Eastern Cape, I am thrilled to read this. I haven't watched TV in years but I will surely watch."
@McFumbata commented:
"I hope they will actually speak isiMpondo, baxele isiMpondo and not isiXhosa, which would push this misconception that amaMpondo are just a sub-group of yamaXhosa."
@Matlala43395489 mentioned:
"One thing about the actress in F1 she has never played a role where she is not a villain/bed person and she plays those roles to perfection."
@lia35i responded:
"Nooo man etv had a similar show a few years back.. about some inheritance of a farm that made cann*bis."
SA reacts to Zoleka's mansion
In a previous report from Briefly News, fans of Inimba are concerned about their fan-favourite character, Zoleka. The character, who is married to Hlathi, is in community of property, and she might lose half of her estate to her estranged husband after filing for divorce.
According to the storyline, Zoleka's estate is worth over R100 million, which means Hlathi might walk away a millionaire. "Zoleka’s estate is worth R200 million? Hlathi is about to become wealthy moes if Zoleka doesn’t successfully hide her assets," he wrote.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za