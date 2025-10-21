SA Question Thami Ndlala and LKG’s Source of Wealth: “ Soon the Truth Will Come Out”
- South African media personality Lerato Kganyago and her husband, Thami Ndlala, are at the centre of attention
- The couple became the talk of the town after many netizens began questioning the source of their wealth
- This happened after Ndlala was implicated in the ongoing Madlanga Commission
Welele, South African media personality Lerato Kganyago and her dodgy husband Thami Ndlala became the talk of the town once again on social media for all the wrong reasons.
Recently, the couple that opened a mall in Pretoria found themselves at the centre of controversy after Ndlala was implicated in the ongoing Madlanga Commission.
An online user, @joy_zelda, on Monday, 20 October 2025, couldn't help but raise questions about the couple's source of wealth, which includes buying malls and hotels.
"We need to be honest about Thami Ndlala Lerato Kganyago's husband
Where does he get the money to buy a hotel and open a Mall
#MadlangaCommision," the post reads.
Lerato Kganyago's former hotel website allegedly disappears after being mentioned in Madlanga Commission
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
See the post below:
SA questions their wealth
Shortly after it was revealed that the couple were linked to some criminal activities, many netizens on social media couldn't help but wonder where their wealth comes from. Here's what they had to say below:
@MtungwaThato said:
"I like where this is going because it will get to Kwandebele if they probe Ndlala enough, there are people who should get behind bars with immediate effect!"
@Tau_Magare wrote:
"Behind every wealth is a crime. The greater the wealth, the bigger the crime."
@KasiSniper commented:
"Mkhwanazi is getting closer to those ones... Soon, the truth will come out."
@Opinionated_SA replied:
"I've got a scenario for you to solve. The ANC was once in financial difficulties. What happened? With all these wealthy black people, because of businesses thinking twice, criminals are in charge of this country."
@MphephuMavino stated:
"She did mention that her uncle is a governor, yet she doesn't look like someone who is related to a governor. My question is, what does someone related to the governor look like?"
@DonaldMakhasane defended LKG:
"Lerato Kganyago worked very hard from the bottom for many years. What her husband is being accused of doesn't make her a criminal. She started off as Miss Soweto."
@BabablacksheepK tweeted:
"Women will shock you with the choices of men. Look at how Nandipha Magudumane moved for Bester, look at the Lerato Kganyago of this world. Kay Yarms isn't any different. These women are exactly like the men they date or partner up with. It sustains their lifestyles."
Lerato alerts SA on men following her
In a previous report from Briefly News, in July 2025, Kganyago took to Instagram to reveal that a group of thugs had been following her around. She admitted that she had set up a trap to catch them red-handed when she entered a restaurant, and they followed her in there.
The workers at the establishment then informed her that they suspected the men were indeed following her.
"As much as I had bravely set this 'trap', I am very grateful that there are people from the restaurant and security, who alerted me that there are people who are following me, and were asking about my whereabouts. Where I was sitting and what time I had arrived at the I had arrived at the restaurant."
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za