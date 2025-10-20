South Africans unearthed an old video clip of Vatiswa Ndara doing her thing on an old school TV show

Online users were reminded of her versatility and strong TV presence, that some want her back on the TV screens

Just recently, Ndara revealed the real reasons why she no longer appears on the TV screens anymore

An old Vatiswa Ndara clip where she was acting on ‘Mfolozi Street’ has brought back so many memories. Image: Thevati_can

South African actress Vatiswa Ndara stunned many people with her acting skills back in the day, that they were recently reminded of her acting prowress.

An old video clip by @MusaKhawula where Ndara did her thing on Mfolozi Street quickly gained traction and positive responses. The star disappeared from the TV screens after she penned an explosive letter to the late Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

A look at Vatiswa Ndara's acting

The X video post came weeks after Vatiswa Ndara claimed that she had been blacklisted from the acting industry. On her book Unfiltered - My Unglamorous Odyssey in the World of South African Entertainment, Ndara said:

“The telltale signs are there that you’ve been blacklisted, but how do you prove it? I don’t think broadcasters and producers are dumb enough to expose their malicious ways by having a blacklist dossier, especially for someone who’s done nothing wrong,” wrote Ndara.

Fastforward, Mzansi cannot help but wish for her big return after watching her in action.

Mzansi wants the actress back on the small screens. Ndara also mentioned that she wishes to return to the acting space, but things are very difficult for her.

@EmpireTDlu replied:

"True talent and craft. Somebody needs to get her back."

@LimpopoLadyy stated:

"The best, can't believe Connie deprived us."

@sili_me argued:

"I have to agree with you on this, Connie is a pretty face but can't act shame...used to watch King's of Joburg, lost interest when she acted there...I really tried but she just can't convince me."

@Sisa_Magwaza reacted:

"Acting space has to be regulated."

@Sweetpe88084627 said:

"Vatiswa maan! Talent galore. We have been robbed."

What happened to Vatiswa Ndara?

In her debut book, Ndara mentioned how she directly confronted a production company but could not fully prove that she had been blacklisted.

“In 2020, I confronted Mzansi Magic, seeking confirmation that they had blacklisted me. I did this after a producer informed me that he was denied casting me for a role in his new show. However, the allegation was swiftly denied. Lufuno Nethengwe, M-Net’s head of drama, assured me that the channel had no issues with me. He explained that the decision to reject the producer’s casting choice was not due to blacklisting but rather a matter of ensuring the right fit for the role. Was this their subtle way of telling me I couldn’t act?”

