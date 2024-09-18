An old interview of Vatiswa Ndara speaking about her fallout with Ferguson Films resurfaced

The actress spoke about how she was sidelined by the production house after she addressed her grievances

Mzansi was stunned by her revelations and admired her for speaking out despite the risks

Vatiswa Ndara addressed how she fell out with Ferguson Films. Images: thevati_can, connie_ferguson

Vatiswa Ndara once spoke about her relationship with Ferguson Films, which opened Mzansi's eyes to how things really are in showbiz.

Vatiswa Ndara addresses Ferguson Films fallout

Following her apparent blackballing from the local film industry, Vatiswa Ndara spoke about her experience working with renowned production house, Ferguson Films.

In an interview with David Mashabela dated December 2022, the former Igazi actress spoke about her fallout with the producers and how her relationship with the late Shona Ferguson deteriorated:

"Shona and I really got along, but in this second season, he wasn't picking up our phones. I read the situation very quickly.

"Shona said, 'I just got off the phone with the channel, and they told me you've been complaining about how badly you've been treated, how my marriage to Connie irritates you, and how we're wasting money on her and buying i8s.'

Vatiswa said she explained her situation, highlighting how the cast of The Queen was treated better than those on Igazi:

"The Queen is the biological child, and Igazi is the stepchild that's literally given rotten food. He said, 'Actors will always be jealous of producers.'"

TikTok user thee_vogue_sa shared a clip from the interview:

Mzansi weighs in on Vatiswa Ndara's claims

Netizens were stunned by Vatiswa's revelations and encouraged her to return to the industry:

Melo_Mosase said:

"That time, Igazi was a world-class show. We’ve never seen such top-notch, consummate performances from actors! Producers need to start respecting talent."

Mah showed love to Vatiswa:

"No one can make hate Vatiswa Ndara. The best to do it!"

TaHlalumiMbobo posted:

"To think Connie Ferguson was complaining about Mfundi Mvundla on Generations until she became a producer; now she does the same thing to people!"

M3 was stunned:

"Shona, though? We believe you, mama."

Nhlalo527 was hopeful:

"Can’t wait to see her on-screen again!"

