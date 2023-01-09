Vatiswa Ndara has finally spoken out about the controversial drama involving her, Connie, and Shona Ferguson

Ndara is set to release a book titled Unfiltered by Vatiswa Viola Ndara , in which she promises to expose the industry's mistreatment of her

South Africans responded by saying they are proud of the actress for finding the strength to recover from being blacklisted

Vatiswa Ndara has stated that she is ready for the world to hear her side of the story about what happened between her and Connie Ferguson, as well as the late Shona Ferguson.

Vatiswa Ndara has promised to expose how the industry did her dirty following her clash with Connie and Shona Ferguson. Image: @thevati_can and @connie_ferguson

The actress recently shared her thoughts on King David Studio, a Mzansi YouTube podcast. Ndara began at the beginning of the drama when Shona shaded her on multiple tweets. She went on to the time she got blacklisted from the industry after trying to leave one of Ferguson's productions, Igazi.

Speaking to David after finally having the courage to expose the Fergusons, Vatiswa said she has a book coming out soon. The title is Unfiltered by Vatiswa Viola Ndara, and she intends to shake the industry by revealing all of its secrets, including the Fergusons.

Meanwhile, a Zimoja report in 2022 said the award-winning actress was ready for the backlash when the highly anticipated book drops.

“I know there are people who will not be happy with what I have shared in the book, but it needs to be done. After three years of being unemployed due to being vocal, I have moved past thinking about money and income. Now, it’s about sharing my story.”

Mzansi proud of Vatiswa Ndara for finally speaking out about the Fergusons

Many peeps were touched by the interview with David and expressed how proud they are that Vatiswa finally gathered the strength to get candid about the drama.

@Odwas Twalo said:

"And when the day finally comes when she strives in the entertainment industry again, I'll be here cheering for her so loud and I hope it's soon."

@Sedi shared:

"Igazi was actually such a good show!!!!!! Really unfortunate it was cut so abruptly over things that could've been ironed out. Vati as Nomarussia is one of my top 5 performances in S.A"

@Wandile Wawa posted:

"I enjoyed this interview so much. I also wish her book is printed and we buy it in bulk. Let us really support her. Her life story is so rich and authentic. She’s a good storyteller as well and so truthful. Love to you Vatiswa ❤️"

@Mogomotsi Malepe replied:

"It's an evil world we live in. The most beautiful thing about all this is that she is still standing. Her tenacity is commendable and inspiring. So glad that she got to free herself from all this hurt, and betrayal she had endured just for answering her call to tell stories. I really hope the powers that be take steps to rectify some of these injustices. I wish Her everything great under the sun in all facets of life. Thanks, David, continue documenting these unsung greats. Happy new year folks."

@Prudence Gulwa commented:

"I love sis' Vatiswa, I miss seeing her talented face on our screens. She deserves to be on the international screens now ‍♀️"

@sakhile ngwenya added:

"The industry did this woman so dirty I hope she makes it back into the industry she's one of the greatest to ever do it!"

Vatiswa Ndara makes comeback with a bang after being unemployed for 3 years

In related news, Briefly News reported that Vatiswa Ndara is back with a new book after being unemployed for the past three years. The actress ruffled a few feathers after she penned an explosive open letter to Arts and Culture Minister, Mathi Mthethwa.

She has been without work since then. In her letter, she exposed Ferguson Films for apparently exploiting her.

The award-winning actress' new book is titled Unfiltered - My Unglamorous Odyssey in the World of South African Entertainment.

