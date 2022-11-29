Award-winning actress Vatiswa Ndara is back in the entertainment industry after being without a job for the past three years

The media personality has released her new book even though she's aware that it might offend some people in the entertainment space

Vatiswa ruffled a few feathers three years back when she penned an explosive letter to Nathi Mthethwa exposing Connie and Shona Ferguson for allegedly exploiting her

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Vatiswa Ndara is back with a new book after being unemployed for the past three years. The actress ruffled a few feathers after she penned an explosive open letter to Arts and Culture Minister, Mathi Mthethwa.

Blacklisted actress Vatiswa Ndara has made her comeback after being unemployed for three years. Image: @thevati_can

Source: Instagram

She has been without work since then. In her letter she exposed Ferguson Films for apparently exploiting her.

The award-winning actress' new book is titled Unfiltered - My Unglamorous Odyssey in the World of South African Entertainment. According to a statement she posted on Instagram, the book interrogates pertinent themes such as:

- Working conditions in the SA entertainment industry

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

- Legacy of exploitation - past and present idols mired in poverty

- The role of woman in a patriarchal society

- Gender based violence

- The politics of Arts and Culture in South Africa

ZAlebs reports that Vatiswa said she's aware that some people will be against the book but is "ready to speak her truth". The publication also reports that she told Zimoja that she has moved past thinking about money and income adding that, "Now, it's about sharing my story".

Mzansi reacts to Vatiswa Ndara's statement

Peeps took to Vatiswa's comment section to react to her new book. Actors such as Nthati Moshesh and Naak MusiQ also reacted to her post with emojis.

miss.e.molefe said:

"Definitely a must buy."

mrs_english1 commented:

"Still you rise, sis."

zizi_peteni wrote:

"Simenawe, sisi."

jabulilemonama added:

"Power."

Sihle Ndaba exits Scandal!

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sihle Ndaba took to her timeline to bid farewell to Scandal!. The actress played the character of Duduzile Kubeka on the e.tv telenovela.

The award-winning thespian was seemingly written off the show. In a recent episode, Duduzile Kubeka left for France.

Taking to Instagram to share the sad news, Sihle said thanked her followers for watching her on the soapie. She said playing the character of Duduzile has been "real". ZAlebs reports that the former Uzalo actress was excited when she shared the news on her timeline.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News