Litlhonolofatso "Tibi" Litlhakanyane has bagged a new international film with Thabo And The Rhino Case

The 13-year-old actor's latest movie is set to premiere in North America and Canada

Mzansi showed love to Tibi for his growing success, saying he deserved all the wins

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Tibi Litlhakanyane bagged a lead role in a new international film. Images: Facebook/ Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane and Instagram/ ariff_festival

Source: UGC

Litlhonolofatso "Tibi" Litlhakanyane is set to star in an upcoming family movie called Thabo And The Rhino Case. This was after it was reported that the young thespian was the most-paid child actor in South Africa.

Tibi Litlhakanyane lands International movie

One of Mzansi's favourite child actors, Litlhonolofatso "Tibi" Litlhakanyane, bagged a leading role in an upcoming family movie.

The 13-year-old actor, known for his fantastic acting on Scandal!, will star in the upcoming Thabo And The Rhino Case, a film about child detectives who are on the hunt for a rhino poacher.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to his Instagram page, Tibi shared some behind-the-scenes footage ahead of the film's official premiere on 3 May 2024 in North America and Canada.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi shows love to Tibi

South Africans were proud of Tibi for making a mark in the film industry, and congratulated him on his latest win:

Ree_Chaka was delighted:

"I'm so happy for this young man. He's such a great talent and a joy to watch on screen."

Fiqzol said:

"From the onset, it was clear he was going places."

Sli_Simelane showed love to Tibi:

"He is really good, hey, and deserves this. Congrats to him."

Asa_Sigoxo praised Tibi:

"This kid was good on Scandal, congratulations to him!"

Llekamania_ was hopeful:

"He's a talented kid, he deserves this. Hopefully, he will have level-headedness in his adult life and career."

AHT_YssY praised the actor:

"When you're good, you're just good, my boy."

Skomota bags reality TV show

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Skomota bagging a reality show with Skhothane Sa Pitori.

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to the news, where some were amused while others felt it was a waste of time and called out Moja Love for pursuing the idea.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News