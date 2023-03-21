South Africans could not hide their excitement following reports that actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane is returning to the small screens

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, who plays the role of fan favourite Tebello, will allegedly return with a new storyline

Soapie lovers welcomed the news of Tebello's return to Scandal! and said they couldn't wait to watch him in action

Fans were gutted when one of their favourite stars, Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, exited the popular e.tv soapie Scandal!

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane is returning to 'Scandal!' with a new storyline.

Source: Twitter

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, who played the role of 14-year-old Tebello, was written off when his TV parents exited the show.

Scandal! fans can't keep calm following news of Tebello's return

Famous entertainment blogger Phil Mphela confirmed that Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane was returning to the soapie with a different storyline.

Mphela said Tibi would return for a new story block and get a girlfriend. The post read:

"Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane returns to Scandal. The 13-year-old, who plays Tebello (Tibi) and is a fan favourite on the show, is returning to the @etv soapie for a new story block where Tibi gets a girlfriend."

Tibi's followers react to news of his return to Scandal!

Tebello is undoubtedly a fan favourite, as the star's fans shared excitement over the news. Many said they couldn't wait for his new storyline.

@romanbuso21 said:

"That girl better not hurt our beloved Tibi or else."

@uGxabhashe wrote:

"Even Tebello is getting a girlfriend and jolinga and stuff. Kanti mina ngonani sengihlulwa nayingane."

@Andy8702SA commented:

"Yoh yoh yoh please don't tell me ukuthi u Tibi wants to add to Dintles stress by dating loku kwengane encane‍."

Scandal! defends casting Shoki Mmola's alleged abuser Sello Sebotsane, claims they will not interact

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that on March 16, 2023, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on Twitter that controversial actor Sello Sebotsane was cast by Scandal! to play Prosecutor Serwalo, who would release Amo from jail.

However, the e.tv soapie's fans didn't take the casting news well because Sello has an alleged history of gender-based violence (GBV) and the victim, Shoki Mmola, was also recently cast on Scandal! as Pastor Prudence.

According to Drum, Sello physically abused the actress to the point where she had to sleep with a knife under her pillow to defend herself. They were married for 10 years and had two daughters.

