A woman on TikTok amazed people by showing off their lifestyle with her polygamous husband

The man in the video posed with his beautiful wives, who looked like they got along very well

Many people enjoyed the TikTok video and left their opinions about the three adults' life choices

Mzansi was amazed by a man and his two young wives in a TikTok of their life. One of the wives posted a video showing the family of two wives and a husband.

Online users had much to say after seeing a man with two wives. Image: TikTok/ @fakazi38

Source: AFP

Online users love to see details about the man's life. The video got over 100 000 likes from people inspired by his lifestyle.

Polygamous man looks happy with 2 wives

A creator, @fakazi38, on TikTok shared a picture of her sister wife and their husband. The video shows two gorgeous women, and one is pregnant.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens amazed by 2 women with 1 husband

Netizens love seeing family moments and admire the woman's family. Many said they were inspired to do the same, while others said they could never do it.

lee commented:

"Money,money,money, money!"

user7381239487077 commented:

"Ai shame, I will never allow this horror in my life."

Zinhle Ngubane commented:

"You look like twins, nibahle guys. Ay, mara mina soze ngaba sesthenjini."

dawnmoyo0 commented:

"Ngifuna ukubona lo owathi money can't buy love."

okhethashantinyon commented:

"Not in my territory bakithi. Ayiphelele ngakini ngalapho dankooo sihle impela masinje kodwa hayi for me."

lastborn241 commented:

"This video is my motivation, noma impilo yam inganzima kangakanani atleast angikho esthenjini..bahle ke kodwa omakoti bakithi."

Mseleku has no regrets about marrying his 4 wives, Mzansi praises polygamist

Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku has taken to his timeline to show love to his four wives. The reality TV star is married to MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe.

Taking to Instagram, the Uthando Nes'thembu star said he was happy to have tied the knot with all his wives. He shared that he doesn't regret marrying even one of them.

Peeps, mostly women, took to Musa's comment section on the picture-sharing app and applauded him for how he loves all his wives.

Source: Briefly News