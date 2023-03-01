‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ Star Musa Mseleku Has No Regrets About Marrying His 4 Wives, Mzansi Praises Polygamist
- Polygamist Musa Mseleku shared on his timeline that he doesn't regret marrying any of his four beautiful wives
- The Uthando Nes'thembu star and businessman shared that he would still marry his four wives if given a second chance
- Taking to his timeline, social media users, mostly Mzansi women, praised Musa for loving his stunning wives equally
Musa Mseleku has taken to his timeline to show love to his four wives. The reality TV star is married to MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe.
Taking to Instagram, the Uthando Nes'thembu star said he was happy to have tied the knot with all his wives. He shared that he doesn't regret marrying even one of them. He posted a pic of himself dressed to the nines and captioned it:
“I don’t imagine a world without my four beautiful wives. If I were given a second chance I will still marry them. Love you, guys."
TshisaLIVE reports that the polygamist began his journey in polygamy when he was only 23 when he tied the knot with MaCele.
Mzansi praises Musa Mseleku for loving his wives equally
Peeps, mostly women, took to Musa's comment section on the picture-sharing app and applauded him for how he loves all his wives.
zandile_njoms said:
"Musa has 4 wives. He gives them attention, money and he posts them. Khona abana 1 and bayafeyila dismally."
tjrabothata wrote:
"You are blessed to have such strong and beautiful wives, Lwandle."
letebele_mammothoalo commented:
"They love you too. Beautiful family."
lebsmots added:
"Yasssssss! I love how you love your wives. Keep up the good work."
Inside Musa Mseleku's lawsuit against Queen Lolly
In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku's lawyers reportedly issued a "cease and desist" letter to Queen Lolly following her comments.
Musa and his son Mpumelelo trended on social media after Queen Lolly claimed she shared the same bed with one of the Mselekus. In a video seen by Briefly News, the singer, real name Nomfundo Shezi, referred to Musa Mseleku as her "father-in-law" and claimed she's his son's girlfriend.
The Mselekus' legal team said their offices addressed a cease and desist letter to Nommfundo Shezi and controversial podcaster Musa Khawula to remove the "defamatory and illegal" social media posts regarding their clients.
