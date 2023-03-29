Reality TV star Themba Broly continued to get slammed by fuming fans of Mpho Wabadimo after he broke up with her

Themba invited his followers to a meet and greet, and Mpho's supporters threw shade at the tattoed artist's direction

A screenshot of Mpho Wabadimo's fans shading Themba made its way to Twitter, and tweeps also said that they don't feel sorry for Themba after what he did to Mpho

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mpho Wabadimo's fuming supporters roasted Themba Broly. The reality TV star was shaded after he invited Mzansi to his meet and greet.

Mpho Wabadimo's fans roasted Themba Broly. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

Themba Broly continues to get blasted for dumping his girlfriend

Taking to Instagram, the Big Brother Mzansi second runner-up invited his followers to a meet and greet, not knowing that Mpho Wabadimo's stans were also camping on his timeline. They are angry that Themba broke up with their fave.

Many accused him of dumping his second baby mama after spending all the money she won on Big Brother Mzansi. Mpho bagged R2 million when she won the show. Many said they loved Themba and Mpho's relationship, not him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Tweeps react to a screenshot of angry fans roasting Themba Broly

A popular social media user took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of Mpho's fans taking shots at Themba. Many on the microblogging app also said they don't feel sorry for Broly.

@Miss_Seemise commented:

"I’m not condoning what Themba did to Mpho but it’s sad to see that his reality TV show got him more haters than fans!"

@hlabanematt said:

" 'Wena you think you’re Chris Brown neh?' I don’t feel sorry for him shem."

@TumiMmakgabo wrote:

"If we continue to be this united as women we’d go far. Men are the pits."

@Ingathedressma1 added:

"Very bold of him to do a meet and greet in Mpho’s territory."

Kelly Khumalo accused of copying Rihanna's maternity fashion

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's maternity fashion was a topic of discussion on social media. The singer trended when a tweep claimed world-renowned singer Rihanna influenced her maternity fashion.

The peep took to Twitter to share pics of Kelly rocking a baby bump-hugging outfit. The tweep claimed that Rihanna did it first when she was pregnant with her first baby.

Rihanna used to show off her baby bump by wearing body-hugging outfits and sometimes showed up at red-carpet events with her baby bump exposed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News