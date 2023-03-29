Mzansi weighed in on Kelly Khumalo's pregnancy fashion after a social media user claimed she was copying Rihanna's style

Rihanna used to wear bump-hugging dresses and sometimes did not cover her baby bump, but Kelly's fans shared that the Mzansi singer did it first

Reacting to pics of Kelly donning a bump-hugging outfit, many of her fans said she made pregnancy fashionable before Rihanna got pregnant with her first baby

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kelly Khumalo's maternity fashion is a topic of discussion on social media. The singer trended when a tweep claimed world-renowned singer Rihanna influenced her maternity fashion.

A peep claims Kelly Khumalo copied Rihanna's maternity fashion style. Image: @kellykhumaloza, @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo's maternity fashion pics surface online

A peep took to Twitter to share pics of Kelly Khumalo rocking a baby bump-hugging outfit. The tweep claimed that Rihanna did it first when she was pregnant with her first baby. @TweetByThapz captioned the snaps:

"I blame Rihanna."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Rihanna used to show off her baby bump by wearing body-hugging outfits and sometimes showed up at red-carpet events with her baby bump exposed.

Kelly Khumalo's fans defend her

Kelly's stans took to the microblogging app and defended their fave. They claimed Kelly's maternity fashion had been lit since her first pregnancy, adding that she made pregnancy fashionable way before Rihanna got pregnant.

@mbathambali493 wrote:

"How old are you, chomie? Kelly did this with her very first pregnancy."

@Sis_Hunadi said:

"Relevancy will be the end of man."

@DidiPlatinum commented:

"Kelly’s really rocking this pregnancy shame. Wena o blamer Riri wa last year nyana mo. Kelly’s been preggy-bragging before Riri was born."

@MrsLekhooaGS said:

"She looks great though, haibo, and well covered."

@Ndwelie15 wrote:

"Honestly, because there's really nothing wrong with Kelly's outfit. She looked pretty."

@KanyoKngwendu added:

"Kelly has been pregnant twice before Rihanna and has been revealing her tummy. Akho Rihanna ngandawo apha."

Moshe Ndiki pens a sweet message to his unborn twins

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki took to his timeline to share that he spent quality time with his unborn twins. The openly gay media personality is ecstatic about becoming a dad.

Taking to his verified Instagram handle, Moshe posted a sweet clip of him singing to his twins' surrogate mother. The excited father can also be seen kissing her baby bump in the clip.

The star also shared that it was the first time he didn't cry when he had to go home after visiting them. He further said he sometimes cries when speaking to his unborn babies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News