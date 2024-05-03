Actress Flo Masebe has been hailed and celebrated for her exceptional talent and career spanning decades

The beautiful actress earned her rightful flowers as one of the most gifted actresses in South Africa

Flo Masebe appeared on many hit local TV shows, and she recently joined Skeem Saam and made her first appearance

A legend in her own right, Flo Masebe was recently celebrated for being one of South Africa's most talented thespians.

Flo Masebe has been hailed a true local icon. Image: @flomasebe

Flo Masebe given her flowers

Talented actress Flo Masebe was recognised for her exceptional talents, which is evident in her career. The numbers speak for themselves. Flo has been gracing our TV screens for decades now.

She has played diverse roles in Muvhango, the classic show Soul City, and Ikani, among many others.

@SABCPlus gave Flo Masebe her flowers and lauded her for being one of the most gifted actresses in South Africa.

"Let's honour @FloMasebe as a true local icon! A renowned South African actress, she has graced our screens in beloved series such as Muvhango, Soul City, Ikani, and numerous other productions."

Flo Masebe reacts to the major shoutout

Flo Masebe recently joined Skeem Saam and first appeared on 2 May. Reacting to her flowers, the star thanked the Twitter page.

"Thank you. I look forward to my first appearance on @SkeemSaam3 in a short while."

Mzansi hails Flo Masebe in response to the post

Netizens agree that the actress is among the few talented people on our screens. Being able to stay relevant for so many years is something a few get to enjoy.

@TeffuJoy:

"Such an art of beauty."

@MisLeaooa:

"I am celebrating you. I get hooked to whatever show you on, but I like Meiki too just wish they'll make you siblings so I can have best of both."

@Veggienald_:

"I loved her ever since her time on Generations with Sonie."

@zanelesangweni7:

"Beautiful."

@masienyanekm:

"Our beautiful aus Flo. Got mega love for madam president."

@Fi6704572415594:

"It will be nice to see you sis Flo."

