Florence Masebe is said to be joining the cast of Skeem Saam

The seasoned actress will temporarily take on the role of one of the leads, Meikie Maputla

Viewers weren't too pleased with the sudden change and called the producers out

Florence Masebe is expected to temporarily take over Harriet Manamela's role as Meikie Maputla on 'Skeem Saam.' Images: flomasebe, harrietmanamela

Source: Instagram

Florence Masebe is reportedly joining the cast of Skeem Saam. The temporary change will see Masebe take on the role of Meikie Maputla until the end of season 12.

Skeem Saam recruits new Meikie Maputla

Word on the street is that Skeem Saam is making a temporary change to the cast. The relatable show is said to be replacing one of the lead actresses, Meikie Maputla, with renowned film star, Florence Masebe.

According to a post by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the news comes as Harriet Manamela, who portrays Mrs Maputla, is expected to go on sick leave and won't be active in the show for the remainder of season 12.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Moreover, as Manamela makes her last appearance on 5 April 2024, Masebe will temporarily take over from 15 May 2024; after that, Manamela is expected to return to kick off the following season.

Mzansi weighs in on new Meikie Maputla

Netizens were not responding well to the change and complained about the show. Previously, fans predicted that Skeem Saam would lose viewers over its storylines.

Sir5minutes was relieved:

"At least it's temporary."

MsThatoM wrote:

"They could have just sent Meikie to Ga Mashashane or something."

modirwadi_ said:

"One thing about Skeem Saam, they’ll replace a character."

noziphomash asked:

"If she's on sick leave, why didn't they just give her character a break? This is weird."

iam_morwa suggested:

"They could have just written a storyline on her going home to care for a parent or her going on a business seminar overseas for Maputla Supermarket."

GoitseoneP_ was worried:

"The Maputla family is in shambles. First Thabo, now it's Meikie."

Charles Kunutu shows love to Bafana Bafana

In more Skeem Saam updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Charles Kunutu showing love to Bafana Bafana on their streak in the AFCON tournaments.

Fans couldn't get enough of the show's relatability, more so when Charlie made a comment about Ronwen Williams and the upcoming elections.

Source: Briefly News