A woman showed off her stunningly neat and well-organised space to social media users

The lady asked people to donate a television, a couch or help her secure an employment opportunity

The online community reacted to the post, with many trying to make means to help out the woman

A woman with a stunning living space asked for assistance with job opportunities. Images: @Mveloh Mveloh

A woman took to her Facebook account and showed off her living space to social media peeps.

A lady on Facebook, Mveloh Mveloh, posted a picture of her one room in the popular Facebook group Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The photo showed a neatly made bed, a kitchen cupboard, a microwave, a fridge, a washing machine, a dust bin, a camp chair and a television stand, to name a few.

The woman's space is neat and organised. She asked online peeps for a TV, a couch, or a job. She said she has been searching for employment for the longest time with no luck.

"2nd time posting...can someone plz buy me a TV my fellow south Africans plz and couch or get me a job at least...yoooh I've been job hunting like crazy but no luck."

Woman shows off her living space

See the Facebook photos below:

Netizens love the woman's place

Online users flocked to the woman's comment section, with many showing interest in helping her. Some commended her for keeping her space tidy and organised.

@Mbasentle Magqazolo asked:

"Where are you located I have a TV and the couch am not using I would like to give it away."

@Prince A. Okwuolisa commented:

"I pray for you. You will get a job that will exceed your expectations. Amen!"

@Melmøth Scøtsman joked:

"Can I come stay with you I'll come with a TV."

@Zanele Masuku liked:

"Very nice."

Source: Briefly News