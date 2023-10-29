A lady in Gauteng with a functional-looking shack has left many people inspired, with her space clean and neat

Not only was the crib tidy, the bedroom looked lovely and well-made, with the kitchen unit organised and pretty

Facebook users eagerly asked questions about the home, offered advice, and admired the space

One lady in Gauteng got creative with her interiors, showing off her neat shack in a post on social media.

Mpho Mphoza in Gauteng takes good care of her shack. Image: Mpho Mphoza.

Source: Facebook

While the abode was humble, the space looked neat, tidy, and well-organised. The bedroom area was pretty, with colourful bedding and a small vanity counter housing her essentials.

Photos posted of organised shack

Facebook user, Mpho Mphoza, posted two areas of her home – the kitchen area and bedroom space – on the popular ‘Make your bedroom with Thembi’s linen’ page.

PAY ATTENTION:

The sis captioned her post:

“My mkhukhu. I am still fixing it, little by little. Corrections are allowed.”

Reactions to lady’s post of shack

Many Facebook users left kind remarks under the lady’s post. Some people gave her improvement suggestions, while others simply admired the effort she put into the place.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Mpeelo Mbili had a suggestion:

“Very nice, sis. But move the fridge.”

Zikhona Peter left an encouraging remark:

“Your place is very neat and beautiful, my love. Keep going, little by little. You will get the results you want. Stay blessed.”

Raisibe Langa advised:

“Budget for the ceiling and cover inside. It will be so beautiful.”

S'ne S'ne asked:

“My concern is how do you cook?”

Angel Khomotso Moeng was concerned:

“Stove near the fridge is very dangerous.”

Mpho Motasi inquired:

“Very nice. What did you put on the floor?”

Lovely mother posts photos of new place

Meanwhile, in another inspiring home-related story, Briefly News wrote about a mommy who impressed hoards of people online after posting photos of her new home on social media.

The beautiful sis proudly held the key to her crib and thanked God Almighty for her wonderful feat.

Many people left sweet messages on the post and expressed how much they loved the space. The lovely home left so many people truly inspired beyond belief.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News