A hard-working mother impressed people on Facebook after she posted photos of her new home online

The beautiful woman proudly held the key to her crib and thanked God for her wonderful accomplishment

Her Facebook post received over 120 comments, with netizens congratulating the proud mother on her accomplishment

A dedicated mother has left many people inspired after she posted photos as she held the keys to her new house and posed in front of the abode.

Mamphaky Makhobakhobe is proud of hwe home. Image: Mamphaky Makhobakhobe.

The mom of one thanked God Almighty for the accomplishment and received over 120 comments on her post, at the time of writing, with many people wishing her well.

Facebook user, Mamphaky Makhobakhobe, captioned her Facebook post:

“To God be the glory.”

Here is the post:

Netizens left many kind comments on the lovely mom’s post

A flood of positive reactions filled Mamphaky’s post. People loved the mom’s wonderful home and congratulated her.

Briefly News compiled some of the top reactions:

Nthabeleng Mafa Seitlheko said:

“Congratulations, babe.”

Consalice Relebohile Makomete encouraged her:

“Keep up the good work.”

Shjerdreamer Wlk wrote:

“A whole baby girl owns a home. Congratulations, baby.”

Ts'enoli P Daniel teased:

“Congratulations. I see you are my new neighbour.”

Kholomente Ke Nna shared:

“You are a model to your peers. Well done.”

Bernard Tumaki remarked:

“Congratulations. This is huge, ntwana. Blessings on blessings.”

Maliteboho Mabaruti Letsatsi Khetheng added:

“Halala. Congratulations. What a beautiful house!”

Itumeleng Mokone wished her well:

“That's awesome! Congratulations!”

With so many South Africans being pessimistic about the state of the country, with loadshedding and price hikes on the rise, EWN wrote; it’s wonderful to see some good news about a woman achieving a great milestone.

