A young lady in Gauteng has shared photos of her one-roomed space on social media, wowing many

The hun noted that downgrading was not a terrible idea and seemed proud of her crib and smaller living space

Netizens were impressed with the woman’s place and left her sweet messages in the post’s comment section

One woman in Johannesburg, Gauteng proudly shared photos of her home on social media.

Diera Hloni Molapo has a pretty single room. Image: Diera Hloni Molapo.

Source: Facebook

The young lady lives in a single-roomed space and explained that she does not regret downgrading.

With the cost of living in South Africa increasing, it is no surprise that the sis would prefer to live in a more modest abode.

Facebook user, Diera Hloni Molapo, posted her photos in the highly popular group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’.

The sis captioned her post:

“Downgrading wasn't bad at all. My small single room. Please help me turn it into a glamorous space. Also, where do you all put your bathing stuff in a single room?”

People offer lady with single room advice

The sis received a ton of advice. Many people were also impressed that she was proudly living within her means.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Landy Williams shared her views:

“Those mirrors are they not too high.”

Alexis Afrika reacted:

“I love your room. Just upgrade your kitchen cupboard and give it a modern look. You can buy silver door handles at any hardware store, it’s not more than R15 each. Otherwise, your room is nice.”

Moolah Jake complimented her:

“I like how you managed to use the small space beautifully.”

