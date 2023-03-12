One Free State lady proudly showed off her neat-looking one-room on social media, posting pics of the space

From the tidiness to the efficient use of the space, the entire area looked lovely and well-kept

Netizens showered the lady with compliments, with some offering tips on how the place could be optimally used

One Free State lady couldn’t help but show off her pretty one-roomed home on the socials.

Gracious Lerato La Bafokeng's one-room impressed many. Image: Gracious Lerato La Bafokeng.

Source: Facebook

The lady posted snaps of the bedroom area, which is connected to the kitchen and the rest of the place.

What was apparent about the space was the overall neatness; from the clean bedroom area to the polished countertops. Everything was neatly in place without a speck of dirt in sight.

The photos were shared on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’ page by Facebook user, Gracious Lerato La Bafokeng.

Her post was captioned:

“I got the inspiration from this group. I'd like to say thank you all, any input will be highly appreciated.”

Here is a pic from the post:

Advice and compliments flooded the lady’s post about her home

Gracious received many compliments for her pretty-looking home. Some people offered tips on how the space could be better used.

Here are the top reactions:

Nonhlanhla O'Kind asked:

“I also have that kitchen unit at home. Did they by chance maybe tell you not to put the stove near it? We were told by our neighbour ukuthi leStove singalimosha.”

Nonhlanhla Noni Manqele inquired:

“I'm impressed. Where did you buy your kitchen unit?”

Sukwini Lusta Lu remarked:

“Very nice dear, but your space is small.”

Charlyn Mashatise advised:

“Beautiful home but group your things: Bedroom on one side and kitchen on the other side. Rearrange.”

