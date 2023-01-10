A hard-working teacher residing in Johannesburg has taken to social media to proudly show off the lovely place she calls home

The dedicated educator posted photos of her beautiful abode on Facebook and netizens could not help but admire how much effort she put into the space

Other peeps commented that while the area looked simple, it was neat, organised, and clearly treated with tons of care

One dedicated Johannesburg teacher has taken to the socials to show peeps the gorgeous space she is happy to call home.

Ontiretsi Mokgosi loves her home. Image: Ontiretsi Mokgosi.

Source: Facebook

The lovely woman posted pictures of a few areas in her home, including the living room and bedrooms, which all looked spotless and well-kept.

Posting on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ Facebook page, Ontiretsi Mokgosi noted that while she was still working towards creating the home of her dreams, she felt proud of her space.

The hard-working educator’s post was captioned:

“Still working but I appreciate what I have.”

Social media users proud of educator’s neat home

Ontiretsi received many compliments for her tidy and spacious home.

Briefly News compiled some of the top reactions to her post:

Alugwe Miriam remarked:

“Simple yet classic.”

Mahlako Lindz inquired:

“Love this. I love your TV stand more. Plug, please?”

Violet Mampo Mpofu loved the cleanliness of the space:

“Very smart and neat.”

Gugu Thembile complimented her:

“Wow, your house is so spacious, neat, and beautiful.”

Rosina Merriam found her space to be lovely:

“Beautiful home, my friend.”

Lindokuhle Skgobela commented:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Morongwa Annah kindly said:

“Love this.”

