A stylish lady who resides in Durban is proud of her pretty crib and shared snaps of the space online

From her lovely bed to the sitting room and more; every area of her abode was pristine and stunning to look at

Netizens complimented the lovely lady and the design of her home, and some peeps even asked her about where they could purchase certain items

A lady from Durban with tons of style has taken to social media to show off her home and post various areas of her abode.

Thandeka Ntshiliba’s beautiful crib dazzled many. Image: Thandeka Ntshiliba.

Source: Facebook

The hard-working woman posted her vibrant bedroom, exquisite living room, and kitchen area.

Thandeka Ntshiliba posted the snaps on the popular Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’.

Her post read:

“First time posting.”

Here is the Facebook post:

Netizens loved the lady’s home

Facebook users were amped about the woman’s lovely space.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Mauoane Mamome said:

“Absolutely gorgeous.”

Nompumelelo Mamkhulu Magubane added:

“Guys, your houses are so beautiful and clean.”

Mathapelo Vivian reacted:

“Your house is beautiful. Where did you buy your curtain?”

Dieketseng Dieketseng complimented the cleanliness of the place:

“Clean, clean, clean.”

Mimi Lizeka wrote:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Samantha Moyo offered her some useful advice:

“Put iron inside somewhere just in case it falls.”

Source: Briefly News