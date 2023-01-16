One hard-working woman in Johannesburg proudly posted pictures of her home and explained that she was continuing renovations on the space

The lovely lady shared the snaps on a popular online group, showing off her bathroom area, neatly made-up bed, and kitchen

Social media users offered advice on how she could make the most of her beautiful space

A young woman in Johannesburg has taken to social media to show off pictures of her home, which she explained was in the process of being renovated.

Sibongile Buthelezi Sbosh has a pretty house. Image: Sibongile Buthelezi Sbosh.

The lovely lady shared images of her pretty bedroom area, kitchen, and bathroom, noting to peeps that the area was a work in progress.

Sibongile Buthelezi Sbosh described her home as a small place of peace and captioned her post:

“My small Heaven. Still renovating. Corrections are accepted.”

The young hun posted the pictures on the Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’.

Here is the post:

Netizens eagerly complimented the babe’s space, with others offering advice on how she could improve the space.

Here are top reactions from Facebook peeps:

Rafeeqah Kamaldien Moosa said:

“Very nice. Replace the bin next to the bed with a smaller one. Too big.”

Vooi Portia advised:

“It is very clean and nice. I love the colours. What you can do is pack all your washing powder and bleach that is on the floor and use one cupboard to store them.

"Or you can buy a five-litre bucket with a lid and store them inside and maybe put the bucket underneath your basket.”

Thabani Mshengu wrote:

“Nice house, babe. I am coming to your home.”

