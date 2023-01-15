One woman who is super proud of her one-roomed rented space posted snaps of the colourful place on social media

In the lady’s home, it looked like she made the most of her small space, with everything neatly in place

Social media users commended the lovely lady for being innovative and doing her best to keep the place clean

A lady who is proud of her one-roomed rented place posted snaps of her home on social media.

Many peeps loved Katlego Wa Ga Mashilo's colourful home. Image: Katlego Wa Ga Mashilo.

Source: Facebook

The cute and colourful place looked incredibly homely and cosy, featuring a sitting area, television and neat bed.

Katlego Wa Ga Mashilo posted the snaps on the Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ and garnered positive reactions from netizens.

The post was captioned:

“One-room renting place.”

Social media users love lady’s cosy-looking one-roomed space

Facebook users complimented the lady for how lovely her one-roomed space looked.

Here is the post and some of the most engaging reactions from netizens:

Mavis Mavis loved the place so much:

“I'm getting jealous.”

Ayakha Kwande Mantambo asked:

“Neat and beautiful. Please plug me with your sofa cover.”

Chanda Mwape remarked:

“Nice, but [there are] too many colours.”

Margaret Miti loved the overall cleanliness of the space:

“Very nice. Neat and clean.”

Bucy Eucy reacted:

“Very nice. But the colours are too much in your dining area. Yellow, red, pink, brown, grey, black. At least make it three colours.”

Lucia Pashy adored the place and felt motivated to change her own room:

“Your rented room inspires us to change our rooms.”

Precious John expressed:

“Absolutely amazing.”

