Well-known South African influencer, @Oh_Smallstuff, has taken to social media to share how much she loves her in-laws

The stunner, who is a popular YouTuber, has a cute little boy and in 2021, she posted a video showing her partner paying lobola for her

Social media users supported the mom of one and expressed how thrilled they were for her

Popular South African YouTuber, @Oh_Smallstuff, has taken to social media to share how much she adores her in-laws.

The SA influencer is well-known for her story times on YouTube. Image: @Oh_Smallstuff.

Source: Twitter

The beaut posted about her partner’s family on social media and garnered support from social media users.

The stunner has a popular YouTube channel and has become well-known for her ‘story times’, where she opens up about her various life experiences in an entertaining way.

In 2021, @Oh_Smallstuff, shared a video showing her partner paying lobola (bride price) for her.

Now, the pair have an adorable baby and peeps cannot get enough of her little family.

The babe’s Twitter post read:

“My in-laws. Really love this family, man. They’re everything I prayed for.”

Here is the post:

Netizens loved the mom of one’s post and expressed how happy they were about her being treated well by her in-laws.

Here are the top reactions from tweeps:

@LatoyaMatona said:

“Same. So happy for you.”

@kgantsho_1 added:

“I can relate to this tweet. I've always prayed to marry into a loving home. God gifted me with that.”

@LulekaMlakalak1 wrote:

“You deserve it, ma’am. You deserve every good thing coming your way, ma’am.”

@Auntzukii commented:

“You are blessed beyond measure.”

