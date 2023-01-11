A beautiful young woman is over the moon about the support she’s been receiving with her YouTube channel

The Mzansi babe noted that only three days after launching the channel, 2000 people subscribed

Many peeps wished her well, with others joking about how are still struggling to obtain success with their own YouTube pages

A young lady from Cape Town is amped by the exponential growth of her YouTube channel within a few days of launching.

The young influencer is thrilled about the growth of her channel. Image: @KgMamabolo.

Source: Twitter

The good sis noted that after only three days, her page already has over 2000 subscribers and counting.

The beautiful woman garnered support from tweeps, with others keenly sharing that they are still trying to grow their YouTube channels after a long period of having few subscribers.

Twitter user, @KgMamabolo, captioned her post:

“Started a YouTube channel three days ago and we’re on 2K subscribers already. Glory be to God.”

Social media users are impressed with the influencer for the growth of her YouTube channel

Netizens wished the stunner well for the achievement.

Briefly News compiled a list of some of the most engaging reactions:

@Novelen1 said:

“It’s beautiful.”

@uuLwando mused:

“Then you get us who started two years ago and are still sitting on 200.”

@_Zamantungwa_ remarked:

“Sbwl. I started mine ages ago and I am still on 100 subscribers.”

@uuLwando wished her well:

“Congratulations, baby.”

@laronageminice reacted:

“And I’d watch your vlog 500 times and more. What a wholesome human being.”

@mowlee__ commented:

“Started in 2021 and still on 400 subscribers. Nice life problems. Guys, please subscribe.”

@Sphoza_01 noted:

“Just watched your video. I'm not a fan of such content but I enjoyed it so much. Keep it up and good luck with everything.”

Here is the tweet:

