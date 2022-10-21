A video of Mzansi content creator, Lerato Kgamanyane’s umembeso has rocked social media

The stunner posted the clip of the Zulu traditional gift-giving that takes place before the wedding commences

Netizens were wowed by the beautiful ceremony and rushed to wish the new wife well

Mzansi content creator, Lerato Kgamanyane’s video of her umembeso, a Zulu ceremony where a groom presents gifts to his future bride’s family, grabbed attention online.

Lerato Kgamanyane’s wedding traditions were lovely. Image: lerato_kgamanyane.

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous woman, who is now an entire married hun, looked stunning at the ceremony wearing beautiful Zulu attire.

Lerato’s umembeso displayed a coming together of two cultures, TimesLIVE wrote, with the digital entrepreneur looking happier than ever.

The beaut captioned the vid:

“Umembeso. Inhliziyo ifudumele.”

Instagram peeps could not get enough of the stunning bride and her handsome beau, with her video having 21k likes thus far.

Let’s peek at some of the most engaging reactions from social media users:

ayandathabethe_ said:

“So, so beautiful. Congratulations.”

helloafua gushed:

"The most beautiful bride."

bella_makeupartistry added:

“Because of you, I will turn my phone upside down and watch this beautiful reel.”

Mollylouw reacted:

“This should be the official video for the song! Everything looks perfect, and you’re stunning.”

mpumelelo.phasha loved the video:

“For a minute, l thought it was a music video.”

sibongiseni_ndlovu loved her look:

“Your beauty is one thing you should never doubt or question.”

Valerieegbuniwe wrote:

“Omg, this is so beautiful! Such a breathtaking bride.”

Sihlentsaluba admired:

“Absolutely beautiful, so fitting to you, girl!”

palesa_phillips loved it all:

“You were breathtaking, everything [was lovely]. Congratulations, mama. You deserve all the love.”

