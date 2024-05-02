South African Woman Exposes Domestic Worker Using Muti on Her and Stealing Underwear
- A South African woman shared a post in which she alleged that her domestic helper was bewitching her
- The post includes footage of her confronting her helper about muti she found in her bag
- The video sparked curiosity and concern among many SA netizens about the helper's seemingly dodgy intentions
A Mzansi woman took to social media to call out her domestic helper for using muti on her.
Woman accuses domestic worker of witchcraft
In a TikTok video shared by Thandeka (@thandekam24), she reveals that her helper from Lesotho was using muti on her and stole her underwear, accusing her of possible witchcraft.
"Be careful of this woman," Thandeka said.
The video also includes a clip of Thandeka confronting her helper as she searches her bag and questions her about the suspected muti.
Mzansi shares their take on the muti matter
The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were curious to know how Thandeka initially suspected the helper of having bad intentions. Others responded with their assumptions of what the helper was probably up to, such as ruining Thandeka's marriage.
pollettshabalala replied:
"Ufuna ukukhipha wena afake ingane yakhe. Thank God umbambile. (She wants to remove you so that her daughter can take your place. Thank God you caught her.)"
thuli_mshengu commented:
"Thandeka sicela indaba ephelele please, wazi kanjani? (Thandeka can we please have the full story, how did you know?)"
Gem.p responded:
"I think she wanted you and your husband to separate so that her daughter or little sister take your husband. The underwear part, yooojj."
lebogangmomo commented:
"I told myself that I don't owe anyone a clean house. I will clean when am available with the help of my husband and the kids, no helper."
Ayas replied:
"Lapho umuntu uzama ukusiza yena moya oyingcwele. (That time you're trying to help the person, dear Lord.)"
Ntombifuthi Mirriam
"Angithi Nina niyeka ukuqasha abantu base South Africa bayanilaya. (That's what you get for hiring people outside of South Africa.)"
Woman shares how caregiver used 5kg washing powder in 20 days
In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman hired a caregiver to alleviate the burden of caring for her mother in the early stages of dementia.
Still, she grappled with laundry-related challenges that she didn't know how to address.
Domestic workers and caregivers can be God-sent. However, some can also make more mess than what you had without them.
