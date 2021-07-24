"Do you own the river": Gogo Skhotheni chased away and accused of witchcraft

Gogo Skhotheni revealed that she was chased away from a river by a group of men that told her that she could not pray there

She demanded to know if they owned the river and reminded them of her constitutional rights and freedoms

Skhotheni does not believe that the incident was about race but more about ignorance of what it means to be a traditional healer

Gogo Skhotheni was performing her rituals at a river when a group of Christians approached her and told her that she was not allowed to pray at the river.

When she confronted them and asked them who she was allowed to pray to, they told her Jesus Christ.

She then asked them if they owned the river and reminded them of her constitutional rights and freedoms of movement, speech and expression.

Skhotheni is a practising traditional healer and the story was reported on YouTube by Simz Right.

Skhotheni appeared on eNCA where she refused to make the issue into a racial one. She said that she did not have anything against the Bible for Christians and the problem lay with ignorance on the side of the men that accused her of witchcraft.

She refused to stop embracing her culture. Skhotheni also said that traditional healers are at fault for not talking to each other enough and that some healers openly claim to practice witchcraft which harms the profession's image.

Social media users took to the internet in outrage

@Nthabi93595723:

"Please open a case, please this was pure intimidation and infringing on your right as well. They must prove to court those allegations

making and they never win it,.... I know. Am so angry yazi, these people don't respect our culture."

@MalokaMatlhatsi:

"Last month somewhere around Middleburg similar thing happened to me. Batlhabile all four tyres ka thipa but I did what I was there to do i never even argue with them I just continued then I called a friend to come and assist."

@BongekileMkhal1:

"Phephi Gogo I saw them live on Facebook..... you stood your ground, you were fearless and not intimidated.

May your ancestors continue watching over you. Thokoza ."

