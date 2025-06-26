A South African woman's experience getting her afro washed at a salon abroad has become a viral sensation

A humorous video detailing a unique salon visit was shared on TikTok, showcasing a cultural and hair care difference

Social media users were highly entertained by the clip, finding the salon staff's reactions particularly amusing and relatable

A local lady working in Hong Kong shared her salon experience online, entertaining social media users. Image: @thembi_tshabalala

Source: TikTok

A delightful and amusing incident involving a South African woman at a hair salon in Hong Kong recently brought smiles to many online users.

A captivating video clip, uploaded by TikTok user @thembi_tshabalala, quickly gained significant attention, with many viewers finding it incredibly funny and engaging.

The video begins with the woman explaining her appointment for an afro was confirming beforehand whether the salon could handle her hair type. Upon arrival, the staff appeared visibly confused. One stylist began washing her hair with shampoo, repeating the process four times until the woman intervened and asked her to stop. She was then reassigned to a male stylist. This stylist attempted to blow-dry her hair for a few seconds before stopping, seemingly confused and hesitant to pull at it.

Soon, a crowd of five salon staff gathered around, all fascinated and attempting to help comb her afro. The woman eventually instructed them to dry her hair more thoroughly and not be afraid to comb it, assuring them it wasn't painful. Realising their struggle, she directly asked if it was their first encounter with African hair, to which they admitted.

After a stylist struggled to dry the afro, others came to help. Image: @thembi_tshabalala

Source: TikTok

SA is entertained by the salon experience

The clip had social media users in stitches, finding the entire group project scenario highly entertaining. Many commented on how much they enjoyed watching the video, especially the collective effort and the stylists' cautious approach.

Some pointed out the salon staff's gentle handling of her hair, appreciating their carefulness. Humorous users jokingly suggested that the staff were mesmerised by the unique texture of her afro, pretending to help while genuinely fascinated by holding and touching it.

User @MotsoM🇿🇦 said:

"Thank you for being so kind to them, sis,i you represented us well💪❤️

User @MaDanca 🇿🇦 added:

"Kodwa ke this was fun🤣🤣😂, they tried and gave no attitude 🥰."

User @Lindani Ndu Khoza commented:

"You made their day yazi😂😂 Big up to you for your patience and kindness. Please go back again, they have experience now."

User @SyphonLogic🇿🇦 said:

"He took the video of you drying, you know, he's going home to study how to. They're so sweet."

User @natty_wawamakie added:

"Oh, sis, thank you for not being harsh on them & they are not used to our hair texture, but they tried their best, and loved the vlog 😊your laughs."

User @sassy c 1456000320 shared:

"😂They are so amazed."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about hair

A woman shared her hair growth journey using minoxidil 10% from January, and by April, she grew thick hair with a full hairline, but her facial hair had also started growing long.

A woman showed her healthy, long hair and revealed that she used popular items such as Amla oil, hair fertiliser, wild growth hair oil, tea tree oil, sulphur8 hair fertiliser, cloves and others.

A local woman applied a blow-out relaxer to her three-year-old afro to soften it for easy combing, but Mzansi preferred the natural look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News