A person who has tried growing an afro knows how difficult it is to maintain it, as it needs special care every day

A lady decided to straighten her difficult-to-comb afro and shared a video on her TikTok account

Social media users loved how the hair looked, and others advised her on what she should use for her afro if she goes back to it again

Maintaining a beautiful and healthy afro is no child's play. It is costly and time-consuming, but the joy one gets when seeing it looking gorgeous and rocking it is priceless.

A TikTok user who has had an afro for three years decided to soften it with a local product. She shared a video of the process on her account under the user handle @gwaiconny.

The lady straightens her afro

The video starts with @gwaiconny showing off her thick afro that she struggled to comb and taking out a Sta Sof-Fro blow-out relaxer to show to the camera. She puts the creme on her hair and washes it when it started burning.

The hun receives advice on proper haircare

The video attracted almost 300 comments from social media users who gave the hun tips that may work on her hair, and some shared their experiences with the product she used to straighten her afro.

User @Pinkdoll advised:

"Normalize using neutralizer shampoo noma yeyeyiphi brand. It stops continuation ye relaxer in your scalp and hair."

User @linda shared:

"I relaxed mine after 3 months. I had to cut my hair because of hair breakage, I regret every day why I relaxed it😭😭."

User @CREDIBLE BARGAINS said:

"Wow this is beautiful, it's came out great 🥰 I use Hairglo because I had the same issue🤭 but you scared me when you said you were burning 🫢."

User @PleasureT added:

"Sta-SoFro is good, as long as you don't blow dry the hair. It becomes nice and easy to comb afro🥺."

User @curlymomtoEva complimented:

"Wow, it looks good my baby! Still looks natural…just more manageable!🥰."

User @ProphetessTarita gave a tip:

"Please oil the hair every day

