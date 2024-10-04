A lady on TikTok showed off her rich and healthy afro all tangled up on her way to get her new dream hairstyle

The stunner shared she was excited to get a R900 silk press that would, unfortunately, damage all of her efforts in growing her natural hair

Social media users advised her to seek other ways to protect her hair and get the most out of a fresh silk press

Her hairstyle was ruined within minutes of stepping out of the salon, as it was raining and her hair got wet.

Although the hairstyle transformed her appearance, the lady was unhappy with the mess she had to clean up after the chemicals wore off.

Lady ruins curly afro with R900 silk press

No matter what kind of hair you have, too much heat and chemicals could potentially cause damage. Many people have made the choice to embrace their natural hair by taking good care of it.

A young lady on TikTok had worked hard to grow her afro, but she later grew tired of it and looked for hairstyles that would be much easier to maintain. She wanted to get her dead ends professionally cut and start her hair journey on a clean slate.

4c hair needs much care and attention, and the woman had enough. She visited a salon to straighten her curly hair and paid R900 for the silk press.

The results were terrific, but her hairdresser had applied quite a lot of heat that damaged the customer's hair:

"I kind of regretted it, to be honest, but it is what it is."

She captioned her clip:

"I went to On Trend Hairstylists Salon in Westdene Bloemfontein."

Mzansi reacts to lady's R900 silk press hair

Social media users advised the woman on how to take better care of her hair:

@Y🎀 thought the price was ridiculous:

"R900? That's crazy business."

@Haley 🇿🇦 loved the transformation:

"Aw, you looked stunning. After the silk press, you must also learn how to wrap your hair. The lady at the salon should have shown you how."

@Kirsten Vanrensburg explained:

"I'm kind of over my curls, but I've been doing my own silk presses at home. Hun a silkpress is chemical free. It's two taps at the roots and one pass. What you got is a keratin treatment. Botox is not permanent. Luckily, it actually takes more than six months for your hair to fully revert back to normal."

@user6796972270508 tipped the lady:

"Just wash your hair with sunlight liquid and use normal shampoo and conditioner. It will change your curl pattern and wash away the silk press."

@. shared her experience:

"Yoh, I went to the hair salon for a silk press in April, too. My hair has not recovered. The shaft is straight; I went from 4c to like 3c."

@Letsatsi🌻was pleased with the lady's results:

"This is actually the best silk press I've seen, even though it didn't last. Generally, South African hairstylists haven't mastered slick presses."

@Taby cured her indecisiveness:

"A confirmation for me to go ahead and relax my hair once and for all. I was stuck on choosing Botox or a relaxer."

A woman with beautiful afro shows love for hair product

Briefly News also reported that a young woman on TikTok shared a video showing love for her favourite haircare product. The hair food was quite affordable at local stores, only costing hair enthusiasts R29.99 for a 60g tub.

Many people in the comment section agreed that the hair food worked, sharing how other products under the brand also worked for them.

