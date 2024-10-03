A young woman on TikTok shared a video showing love for her favourite haircare product

The hair food was quite affordable at local stores, only costing hair enthusiasts 29.99 for a 60g tub

Many people in the comment section agreed that the hair food worked, sharing how other products under the brand worked for them, too

A young woman used an affordable haircare product to grow her afro. Images: @akhona_13_.

Taking care of natural hair requires dedication and can sometimes be expensive, but the results are worth the effort.

A young woman proudly showed love for her favourite affordable haircare product, proving that great results don't have to come at a high cost.

Affordable hair food nourishes afro

TikTok user Akhona, who uses the handle @akhona_13_ on the social media platform, shared a video showing one of her hair products love.

She noted in her video:

"Kissing my hair food because my hair wouldn't grow this long if it weren't for it."

The product she used for her hair was MPL's 60g hair food, which only cost R29.99 at Clicks and Dischem.

Watch the video below:

People online agree with woman's favourite hair product

A few local online users headed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the hair product. Many stated that it worked wonders for them.

@kgadi.ya.tsona wrote to the young lady:

"Even the MPL gel. It helped me grow back my hairline."

@asiphe.21 confessed in the comments:

"Then there's me, who applies it once a month because I'm lazy when it comes to haircare."

@nomiya_miiyah shared with app users:

I've been using it and the oil for two years now, and my hair growth? Insane."

Akhona replied:

"The oil does wonders, sana."

@yvonne2.03 shared with the online community:

"It feels so good on the scalp."

@tebogomabusela7 had a change of heart about the product:

"I need to go back to basics. I wonder why I stopped using that range because it's the best."

@prisci_806 noted in the comments:

"My fighter. I have been using it for about three years now."

Woman shows affordable hair products for growth

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared with people online her three affordable go-to products for growing and thickening her hair.

Qualified artistic and creative hairstylist Lazaros Sumbane also spoke to Briefly News about how to grow and keep natural hair healthy.

