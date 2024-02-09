One lady gave social media a close look at her long, thick, natural hair and shared tips on how to grow it and keep it healthy

In the TikTok video, the stunner revealed her three go-to products that she uses to grow and thicken her hair

Social media users thanked the lady for sharing the valuable clip and promised to make use of the items that she had listed

One woman plugged online users with hair products under R100, which left Mzansi ladies rejoying in the comments.

South African lady showcased her secret to her hair growth in a TikTok video. Image:@leagomashapa

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs Mzansi with hair growth products

The young lady posted a TikTok clip displaying her beautiful natural hair. The clip shared by @leagomashapa on the video platform has gathered over 499.7K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments. The stunner expressed in her clip that she uses three hair growth products under R100 to grow and thicken her hair.

As the video continued, @leagomashapa unveiled the product she uses for her hair: Black Hair Grower, which is R96 and can be purchased on Takealot. She rated the item 10/10, and @leagomashapa recommended it to anyone with afro or relaxed hair; she added that the product makes the hair soft and manageable.

The following hair growth item that she uses is MPL hair oil, which can also be found on Takealot at R59; she stated in her clip that it is suitable for hairline, and the final product is Prue Royal, which can be purchased on Dis-Chem for R79.95. She emphasised that the product Prue Royal is for everyday use, and it also promotes volume in her hair.

Watch the video below:

Netizens admire the stunner's natural hair

People could not get enough of the woman's beautiful hair and said they couldn't wait to embark on their natural hair journeys.

Khanya Mabaso said:

"Thank you for your recommendation. Dax has really made my hair manageable. It’s very soft and I don’t cry anymore when I comb my hair."

To which the young lady responded by saying:

"Omg! I’m so happy to hear that. My hair is also so much more manageable since I started using it again."

Kpopieanti shared:

"I bought the MPL sure 2 gro hair oil yesterday. I hope it works."

viewsby_nc gushed over the stunner's hair, adding:

"Beautiful hair...Also, good genes, guys, please."

Zola Motaung commented:

"Just rushed to Takealot to buy it. Thank you sis."

Woman reveals affordable volumising hot-air brush at Clicks for 4C Hair

Briefly News previously reported that a woman discovered an affordable hairstyling tool under R330 and couldn't wait to share her experience with Mzansi.

TikTok user @busiet123 shared the plug on her page and showed her followers how to use the brush. The hot airbrush is available at Clicks, with the promotion of the product expected to end in October.

