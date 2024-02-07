One woman made a permanent change to her hair, and she documented the process she did at home

The lady had a thick afro, which she complained about in a TikTok video where she applied a chemical treatment

People were fascinated after seeing the woman relaxing her hair at home and achieving her hair goals

A woman in a TikTok video showed people her natural hair journey. The TikTokker fed up with her hair, made a big change.

A TikTok video shows a man who relaxed her hair to give up on natural hair. Image: @siimmy_n

The hair video by the woman received more than 18,000 likes. There were comments from people who shared their thoughts on her hair.

Woman with afro delighted to get rid of it

A woman @siimmy_n in a TikTok video showed that she was over her hair. In one video, she relaxed all her natural hair. Watch a video of the process below:

Lady shows off straight hair

The lady then posted a video of herself rejoicing that she got rid of her coils. Instead, she was dancing and said she was happy that her "toxic afro journey" ended. Watch the clip below:

SA raves about relaxed hair

Some people thought the woman's change looked stunning and to be complimented. Other natural hair enthusiasts commented, saying that they love their afros.

Netizens discussed hair upkeep and how challenging it is for afro hair. The American Academy of Dermatology Association described coily hair as fragile and "prone to injury and damage."

Read people's different reactions below:

Mabhesims said:

"Relaxed today. I had to choose my mental health."

Zoey_Zodwa commented:

"I relaxed mine and it fell off I'm back to square 1."

Mamphaki_rams wrote:

"I’m scared of losing my hair but I’m in a toxic relationship with my Afro help."

Zimkhithabang added:

"Nothing can convince me to relax my hair, it was in 1997 Ndityiwa yi restore esalon, ndichiphiza and right then I decided never again. When I get tired I cut it and start again."

Her_rish gushed:

"Your hair looks beautiful fela I refuse to be tempted. I'd rather silk press."

Boipelo Wangi Makgari warned:

"Hair is about to fall off now... Sorry."

