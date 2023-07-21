One woman's transition from natural hair to relaxed went viral on TikTok as people were fascinated by her big hair

The lady made a video showing people the entire process, and it was entertaining for people to watch

Online users were fascinated to see how the woman's hair would change from coils to straight with the least damage

A woman went TiK ToK viral after showing people switch from natural hair to relaxed. The lady did the entire hair straightening process by herself.

A TikTok video of a woman getting rid of her seven-year-old afro went viral, and people loved seeing the transformation. Image: @jayshimi

Online users were fascinated by the video, and it got over 29 000 likes. Many people commented and son shared their opinions about relaxers.

Women relaxers hair in TikTok video

@jayshimi posted that she was letting go of her natural coily hair after seven years. Watch the video below to see the dramatic hair change:

Online users can't over TikTok creators hair

Peeps could not help but be in all of how beautiful the lady's hair was. Some people had suggestions for better relaxers she could use in future.

urNextStepMom said:

"It was worth it."

Nomagugu added:

"It looks great."

prettyasspisces90 wrote:

"Girl your hair was so beautiful!"

Neil init commented:

"Welcome to the relaxer side of life !"

Zerah Star wondered:

"How is this a fail?"

mmaletsholo_m gushed:

"It honestly looks Sooo good though."

Netizens love to see dramatic hair transformations

People are always curious to see how others style their hair. Pretty women often go viral when they make drastic hair changes.

"Can our hair grow so long?": Woman flaunts healthy natural hair, many envious

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok user, @linajuly31, posted a clip of her gorgeous natural hair. The ladies on the social media platform were envious and said she was so lucky.

Many wanted to know how she grew her hair and asked for product recommendations. The viral video has nearly one million views from SA ladies who wish to have long tresses like her.

One of the biggest hair brands, Carol's Daughter, says moisturising is crucial for 4C hair to grow and flourish.

